More closures planned next week for Hwy. 43/Stockdale Highway intersection

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ROAD WORK_1508773272891.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More closures are planned at the Highway 43/Stockdale Highway intersection next week.

One way traffic for both roads is planned on Dec. 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with flagging personnel on hand to direct traffic. Motorists will have to stop up to 10 minutes to get through the intersection. The closures are needed for paving operations. 

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow for extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through the intersection.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News