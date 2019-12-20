More closures planned next week for Hwy. 43/Stockdale Highway intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More closures are planned at the Highway 43/Stockdale Highway intersection next week.

One way traffic for both roads is planned on Dec. 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with flagging personnel on hand to direct traffic. Motorists will have to stop up to 10 minutes to get through the intersection. The closures are needed for paving operations.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow for extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through the intersection.