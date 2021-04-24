More closures for Stockdale Highway/North Stine Road intersection planned for next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The intersection of Stockdale Highway and North Stine Road will be closed again for part of next week.

The city said the intersection will be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Monday through Thursday for falsework to be erected. The intersection had previously been closed earlier this week.

During the closure, motorists can use McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue, according to the city.

