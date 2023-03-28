BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monster Jam returns to Bakersfield for the first time in two decades this summer.

The popular motorsport event will begin with a special fan experience where fans and their families will see the big trucks up close and also have a meet-and-greet with their favorite drivers among other activities, according to an official release.

The Monster Jam special weekend will take place at the Mechanics Bank Arena located on 1001 Truxtun Ave. The event is scheduled for July 15 and 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. with the fan experience opening up from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Click here for more information.