BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET)— Monster Jam is keeping Bakersfield cool in more ways than one this weekend.

They’re big, they’re loud, and they are giving families across Kern County something fun to do this weekend while trying to beat the heat. These fired up monster trucks can be seen at Mechanics Bank Arena.

There are several shows happening this weekend if you wanted to bring your family for the fun:

Saturday, July 15: 1:00pm and 7:00pm

Sunday, July 16: 1:00pm.

Ticket price options may vary.

They also conduct a “Pit Party” early access show where they rev up the engines and sign autographs before anyone else joins in on the fun.

Mechanics Bank Arena is located at 1001 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301