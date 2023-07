BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monster Jam has returned to Bakersfield, roaring into the city for the first time in 20 years.

The event kicked off with several shows happening this weekend at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Monster Jam comes just in time to give families across Kern County something fun to do this weekend while trying to beat the heat.

The next show will be on Sunday, July 16, at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the Monster Jam website.