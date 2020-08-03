Monsignor Ronald Swett, who retired in 2012 as pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Church, has died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monsignor Ronald Swett, who spent two decades as pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Church before retiring in 2012, has died.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno confirmed Swett died Monday morning. There were no details yet as to when his funeral and other services will be held.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church last week dedicated a virtual rosary to the monsignor and told the congregation he was critically ill. Neither the church nor the diocese provided further details on Swett’s illness.