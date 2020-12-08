Monsignor Craig Harrison refuses to drop lawsuit against Diocese of Fresno despite threats of retaliation, attorneys say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monsignor Craig Harrison will not buckle to demands to drop his lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno despite threats of retaliation, his attorneys said in a news release Tuesday.

The embattled Harrison, pastor of Bakersfield’s St. Francis of Assisi Church, was the subject of multiple investigations after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in April 2019. Authorities declined to file criminal charges.

Related Content Motion granted for change of venue in Craig Harrison lawsuit against Diocese of Fresno

Harrison has since filed multiple defamation lawsuits, including against the diocese. Bishop Joseph Brennan has called on him to drop the suit.

Harrison’s attorneys say their client has no intention of doing so.

“Based on the bishop’s explicit threats and his escalating, unreasonable, and impossible demands, Monsignor Harrison expects that this decision will result in immediate, unjust punishment from Bishop Brennan,” the release says. “We believe Bishop Brennan has become so personally involved in this case, that he will never willingly provide Monsignor Harrison any fairness or due process.”

A date for the next hearing in the suit, which has been moved from Bakersfield to Fresno, has not been set.