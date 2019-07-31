Monrovia kidnapping victim is former Bakersfield resident, woman’s brother says

The brother of woman suspected to have been kidnapped by her boyfriend in Los Angles County confirmed with 17 News, the woman is a former Bakersfield resident.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer, is believed to have been the victim of a kidnapping by her boyfriend on July 29, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Custer’s Facebook page, Custer is a graduate of Liberty High School in 2006.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles police officers arrested 27-year-old Robert Anthony Camou in connection to the case. Camou was arrested following an hourslong standoff in Downtown Los Angeles after he refused to exit a Toyota Prius suspected to have been used in Custer’s alleged kidnapping.

The investigation began after Monrovia police responded to a domestic violence report on July 29 at around 8 a.m. Officials said investigators found evidence of an apparent assault.

KNBC in Los Angeles reports Custer’s mother reported seeing Camou place Custer in the rear hatch of his Prius before driving off.

Custer has not been found.