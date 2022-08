BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health is hosting a monkeypox vaccination event at the Kern County Public Health Services Building, according to a news release from the Kern County Public Health Services Department.

The department says the event is to take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free to the community, but you must be at least 18 years old, according to the department.

To determine your eligibility and schedule an appointment, click this link.