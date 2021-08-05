Money raised for Mikella McAuley donated to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 20 years since the community rallied around a little girl to try and save her life. Thousands of strangers willing to give a piece of themselves so Mikella McAuley could live. Sadly, she passed away just months later at the tender age of 6.But now, through a generous donation from her family, other kids like Mikella will get a second chance at life.

Mikella McAuley had an unforgettable smile and sweet spirit – but in late 2000, she was diagnosed with Leukemia. Her only hope for survival was a bone marrow transplant.

In 2001, two mobile bone marrow screening drives in Bakersfield, brought out more than 2,000 people – strangers who waited for hours to see if they might be Mikella’s match. Back then, it cost just under $100 per person to get on the registry, however, that cost was offset by several fundraisers hosted by friends and family members of the McAuleys.

Sadly, Mikella passed away before a bone marrow match could be found. But, because of her fight, Houchin Blood Bank became a permanent place where people could get on the bone marrow registry to help others.

“There was money leftover from the fundraising,” said Christa McAuley, Mikella’s mother. “I donated to Houchin Blood Bank because I wanted to keep her legacy alive and help others. And so by donating, everyone for the last 20 years that’s been tested or put on the registry or bone marrow drives that have been held in Kern County, have been free of cost because of this fund.”

But now thanks to advancements in technology, getting on the bone marrow registry is free of charge. That’s why Christa McAuley started a non-profit foundation with the leftover funds. She recently made a $10,000 donation in her daughter’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“I chose the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for obvious reasons,” said McAuley. “Because Mikella passed away from CML, from leukemia and also they are one of the non-profits that actually helps aid families when they’re going through a time of crisis.”

“$10,000 can go so far in Kern County, and we have so many patients in need of just travel assistance, copay assistance, so many things, patient services, research. It really means a lot to us,” said Barbara DeMita, Campaign Development Manager for LLS.

Now the community that was touched by Mikella’s story, will benefit from the many acts of kindness shown to this little girl, 20 years ago.

“For me, for her mother, I’ll never forget her, but this is a way that Kern County can remember my daughter and her legacy because she was truly an amazing little girl. She brought a community together for a cause, and that cause was to save her life.”

According to LLS, research into childhood leukemia treatments has come so far in the past 20 years.

Back then, the most common form of leukemia had a 73% survival rate, now it’s up to 95%.