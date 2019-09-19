Monday’s Josh Turner show at Kern County Fair has been canceled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Josh Turner concert scheduled for Sept. 23 at the Kern County Fair has been canceled, fair organizers confirm.

Organizers say Phil Vassar will perform at the fair, Monday at 8 p.m.

Phil Vassar

A post on an event page on Turner’s Facebook page says the concert will be rescheduled.

The announcement comes hours after a tour bus crashed along Highway 46 near Shandon in San Luis Obispo County and killed one person aboard.

Turner’s band was scheduled to perform in Yakima, Washington on Friday before heading to Bakersfield for the Sept. 23 concert.

Turner’s concert website does not show any more dates for September, but lists show dates for October.