Mom who lost infant to rare condition takes fight for awareness to state capital

BAKERSFIELD, CA - A Bakersfield mother who lost her infant to rare and devastating condition is fighting to spread awareness and is taking her mission to the state senate in Sacramento. She hopes other families who's lives were changed by the condition will join her.

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, also known as CDH, is a condition that affects newborns and too often takes their lives soon after they're born. Amber Bullard was over the moon when she found out she was finally pregnant in 2014.

"The moment I felt her move, there was an instant bond. I would sing to her, I would read to her when I was pregnant, " said Bullard.

It was earth shattering when her first child, Addison Rose, was born with a hole in her diaphragm, also known as CDH.The hole allows the intestine to go into the baby's chest and occupy the space where lungs need to grow.

"I had planned for her to come home. I had her nursery done, I had diapers, I had wipes, I had clothes, I had toys, you know I had everything you want to have for a baby and I came home with nothing."

Baby Addison died 33 days after she was born. Since then, Amber has used her pain as motivation to help other families going through the same thing. She's made several trips to Washington, D.C. to educate lawmakers on the birth defect and advocate for more research to be done as to what causes the disease.

She's also worked with several people at the state level to acknowledge April as CDH awareness month by having a concurrent state resolution passed through the state senate. This year Assemblyman Vince Fong is sponsoring her resolution to make this month CDH awareness month.

Amber will be heading to Sacramento on April 22nd, alongside another Bakersfield mother, Ali Sanford, who lost her baby boy Easton to the birth defect. They hope other families touched by CDH will join them. If you're interested in joining Amber, send her an email at addisonslegacy@gmail.com.