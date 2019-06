BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One local mom is celebrating Mother’s Day in a huge way – with her new baby boy.

Maribel Pedron brought in Mother’s Day with the birth of her son early Sunday morning at Memorial Hospital.

Isaac Xavier was born at 2:08 Sunday morning.

Maribel has six daughters, and Isaac makes for number 7.

The mom of seven says she feels completely blessed to have her new baby boy.

And, like many moms around town, Maribel was showered with flowers and cookies.