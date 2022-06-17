BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Unified School District closed its schools Friday following a threat made against Mojave Junior and Senior High Schools.

Law enforcement contacted school officials Thursday about a potential threat made online regarding a Mojave school. As a result, summer classes at all district schools were canceled Friday.

School officials said they expect to reopen their programs on Tuesday, but will update families if anything changes.

The threat comes just two and a half weeks after another online threat was made against the schools over Memorial Day weekend, causing the district to cancel all classes in Mojave on May 31.