Mojave Unified School District closed for day due to low staffing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday night the Mojave Unified School District announced it would be closing the district’s schools Friday due to shortages in staffing, according to a Facebook post from the district.

The post states the following:

Good evening parents and guardians,

This is an urgent message from the Mojave Unified School District. Unfortunately, after reviewing our staffing for tomorrow, we are anticipating significant shortages in key departments. For that reason, we will be cancelling the school day tomorrow, 1/28/22.

We are actively pursuing every possibility to avoid future closures, including coordinating with the county. However, we anticipate that some of these shortages might extend into next week, and we encourage families to explore alternative means of transportation to school, as school bus routes may be limited or modified. More information will be shared as updates become available. We thank you for your patience! Mojave Unified School District

This isn’t the first time they have had to cancel classes due to a staffing shortage, according to its Facebook page. Another Facebook post stated that they also closed the district schools on Jan. 14.

For more information contact the Mojave Unified School District at 661-824-4001.