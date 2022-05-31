CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — All six school campuses in the Mojave Unified School District are closed Tuesday due to online threats directed at California City High School.

MUSD Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said the school district has been in contact with the California City Police Department regarding the threat, which were posted on Instagram, but authorities have not been able to identify who is posting or if the threat is credible.

“The CCPD has recommended that we close CCHS tomorrow [Tuesday] so that they can have time to work with partner agencies and possibly assist on Wednesday,” Aguirre said in a note to parents.

Aguirre said the closure is “out of extreme caution.”

“Based on the information we have at this point, the lack of assistance should we need it and the recent and frequent events in our country,” said Aguirre, the schools were closed.

She said parents and families should expect another note to inform of the school district’s plan for Wednesday.