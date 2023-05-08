BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been more than one week since the Mojave mass shooting and Kern County Sheriff’s Office has still made no arrests and residents are worried for their safety.

The victims were Darius Canada, 31, Anna Hester, 34, Martina Barraza Jr., 33, and Faith Asbury, 20.

A memorial was put up right in front of the RV where everything happened. One neighbor says he knew Darius and Martina. He says Martina was a good person.

“You’d be surprised how the community comes together for something like that,” Nicholas Adamson a lifetime Mojave resident said. “If you know one person they’ll try to make it fair for the rest because that one lady was pretty loved throughout the town. Martina. I knew her growing up.”

More than a dozen locals 17 News spoke with all said this kind of violence doesn’t usually happen in Mojave.

All of them say they don’t think they’re safe with a mass murderer on the loose.

“It definitely makes me double think at night to lock up and make sure I don’t have any of my personals out where I can become a target,” Adamson said.

According to Lt. Brandon Rutledge with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Mojave residents shouldn’t be afraid of a mass murderer on the loose. As for why not, no answer was given.

However, he says everyone should be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“No one really talks until there’s a reward. There’s such a tight circle out here. Everyone knows everyone. It’s kind of hard to speak up on that person if you do know them. It’s wild because you don’t see that kind of stuff out here you would usually see that in Texas,” Adamson said.

If you have any information about the mass shooting please call the Kern’s Secret Witness number at 322-4040.