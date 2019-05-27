Mojave man with loaded gun arrested on felony warrant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) -- A Mojave man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested last week after officers spotted him possibly casing businesses in an industrial area of California City.

Police said officers contacted Keith Hess, 29, in the area of Moss Avenue near Neuralia Road May 22 and determined he was wanted on a weapons violation case. A loaded .45-caliber handgun was found next to him in the front seat of his car.

Hess was arrested on new charges and the warrant, police said.