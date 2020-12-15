Moderna vaccine appears to protect against coronavirus infection

FDA documents show the vaccine is highly effective — and offers protection against infection.

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is 94 percent effective at preventing illness and appears to protect against infection as well, according to documents released Tuesday morning ahead of a meeting of advisors to the Food and Drug Administration, scheduled for Thursday.

The findings set the Moderna vaccine up for FDA authorization by the end of this week, meaning Americans could soon have two highly effective Covid-19 vaccines.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The high efficacy was noted after two doses of the vaccine, given 28 days apart. This is about the same level of effectiveness as the Pfizer vaccine, the first shots of which were given to health care workers on Monday.

But the documentson the Moderna vaccine also show that after just one dose, the shot appears to reduce the likelihood a person will become infected with the coronavirus by about 63 percent.

Still, it is expected that regulators will require two doses of the vaccine for maximum protection.