Moderate drought continues in parts of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most areas of Kern County, including all of Bakersfield, is in a “moderate” drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

After an extremely dry start to the year, more than a third of California is in a drought. Northern and Central California are primarily affected by the drought.

Some areas of Kern County have been in a moderate drought since February. The area affected included the Kern River Valley and extends into the Central Sierra Nevada mountains.

Tulare and Fresno counties have been completely in drought, according to the map.

A moderate drought is defined by the Drought Monitor as the following:

Dryland pasture growth is stunted; producers give supplemental feed to cattle

Landscaping and gardens need irrigation earlier; wildlife patterns begin to change

Stock ponds and creeks are lower than usual

Nearly 70 percent of California is abnormally dry. Areas of Southern California are still in the clear.

California’s last drought ended in March 2019.