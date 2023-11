BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new restaurant serving bubble tea, mochi doughnuts, and Korean hotdogs is set for its soft opening in southwest Bakersfield on Nov. 9.

Mochido will be located at 600 Coffee Rd. in Suite U and open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to restaurant officials.

The restaurant will serve items such as different types of boba teas, Korean hotdogs, mochi waffles and mochi doughnuts.

Visit the Mochido website for more information.