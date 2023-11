BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Animal Services, SOS Dog Rescue and SNIP are bringing a one-day mobile spay and neuter clinic to Pioneer Park.

Organizers say spay and neuter operations for dogs will be $40 and for cats it will be $20 on Nov. 28.

Pet owners can purchase pain medications and a cone for $10 at the event and microchip a pet for $25.

To request an appointment email appointments@strengthofshadow.org.

Pioneer Park is located in east Bakersfield at 4929 Pioneer Dr.