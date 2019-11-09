Mobile ninja course rolls into town

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mobile ninja course for adults and children, ages 6 and up is happening at the Valley Plaza Mall through Sunday.

Participants can go through obstacles such as the warped wall, the rolling log, and salmon ladder. The courses are challenging but not meant to be competitive.

The course is provided by Ninja Coalition, a global elite management agency that represents celebrity athletes, including five of the world’s American Ninja Warriors from the NBC show.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.