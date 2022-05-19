TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, the Kern County Fire Department responded to multiple reports of large amounts of smoke and explosions at a mobile home park on North 10th Street in Taft.

Officers with the Taft Police Department were the first on scene and began evacuating people.

KCFD said a mobile home and an out building were on fire. Firefighters suppressed the main body of the fire within 17 minutes and a search for occupants was conducted.

Firefighters said one person, the occupant of the home that was burned, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. An initial search also confirmed three cats had died.