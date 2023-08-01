INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire near Inyokern Monday morning, according to a release.

Capt. Andrew Freeborn of KCFD said that fire officials responded to multiple reports of a double-wide mobile home on fire on 1000 block of Pinto Street on July 31, just before 8 a.m. The residents evacuated and an aggressive attack was made to extinguish the fire, Freeborn said.

According to Freeborn, the home’s structural integrity was significantly compromised from the fire, but firefighters were able to complete primary and secondary searches in the home and extinguish deep seated hot spots.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, but Freeborn said the fire is suspected to be electrical in nature.

There were no injuries reported on scene by civilians or firefighters, Freeborn said.