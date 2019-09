BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire that damaged a mobile home in Oildale early Friday was intentionally set, firefighters said.

The blaze erupted at a double-wide in the 300 block of McCord Avenue and was doused by firefighters called to the scene at 3:50 a.m., according to the Kern County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing.