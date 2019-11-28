Mobile home fire causes $85,000 in damage in Wofford Heights

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — A mobile home and nearby vehicles caught fire early Thursday resulting in $85,000 in damage, Kern County firefighters said.

The fire occurred in a double-wide with several additions on Wildwood Drive at about 12:12 a.m., firefighters said. A relay pumping operation was used to get water from the closest source — 700 feet away — and firefighters brought the blaze under control in 35 minutes, protecting other residences and vehicles in the area.

No injures were reported and the cause is under investigation.

