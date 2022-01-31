Mobile home fire blocks traffic in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A mobile home caught fire in Oildale Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD got reports of a mobile home on State Road just north of Airport Drive with a lot of smoke coming from it.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office closed the roads so fire wouldn’t impact traffic, according to KCFD.

Approximately 24 KCFD personnel and six Bakersfield Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.

KCFD said the fire spread to nearby storage units. Ten storage units were opened to look for signs of fire and five had active fire in them, according to KCFD. All fires were extinguished, officials said.

It is unknown whether the mobile home was vacant or not, according to KCFD.

There were no injuries reported. The fire is now contained, according to KCFD.