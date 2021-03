BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Panama-Buena Vista Union School District and Express Pharmacy have joined together to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to district employees.

The first vaccination clinic was held Feb. 27, with another set for Saturday at the district's board room at 4200 Ashe Road. Future dates will be set as vaccines become available, and more clinics will be held to administer second doses of the vaccine, the district said in a release.