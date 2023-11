BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire northwest of Bakersfield on Wednesday, the department said.

KCFD Captain Jon Drucker told 17 News a mobile home was burned, but four structures were saved in the fire, which occurred on Lorraine Street.

Flames and smoke could be seen around the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.