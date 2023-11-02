BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters battled and extinguished a double-wide mobile home fire in Delano on Thursday morning.

KCFD responded to multiple calls regarding a mobile home on fire in Delano on Nov. 2, according to officials. The mobile home fire started around 9 a.m. at S Lexington Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly fought flames while simultaneously entering the mobile home searching for victims, according to officials. The surrounding mobile homes remained undamaged and nobody suffered any injuries.

Officials say the cause of this fire is unknown and under investigation.