BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mobile blood drive is scheduled for later this month in the parking lot of a west Bakersfield dental group.

The blood drive is planned for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Capital Dental Group parking lot, according to a release. All blood types are needed.

Capital Dental Group is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank for the drive. Donors can schedule an appointment here.

The dental group is located at 8701 Camino Media.