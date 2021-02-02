Mobile billboard targeting Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene traveling Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –March For Our Lives, a PAC created by survivors of the 2018 mass school shooting in Parkland, is targeting Congressman Kevin McCarthy with a mobile multi-sided billboard that is traveling across Kern County.

The billboard claims that McCarthy supports conspiracy theories promoted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and is calling on McCarthy to condemn Greene, who the organization is advocating to be expelled from Congress.

“Hey Congressman McCarthy — Parkland was real,” one side of the billboard reads. “If a massacre kills kids in Bakersfield, will you say our deaths are fake?”

In 2018, Greene said the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was a “false flag planned shooting” and also advanced a conspiracy that the 2018 Camp Fire in Northern California was started by Jewish “space lasers.”

A spokesperson for Congressman McCarthy provided the following statement regarding Greene’s claims: “These comments are deeply disturbing and Congressman McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them.”

Hey @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy, we’re in your district today showing constituents how ridiculous it’ll be if you fail to condemn the dangerous, conspiracy-peddling congresswoman @RepMTG tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4enAV78rsl — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) February 2, 2021