MLK Walking Group hosts first meeting in hopes of revitalizing area around park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members gathered at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Bakersfield on Saturday for the first meeting of the newly-formed MLK Walking Group.

The group, created in part by Councilman Eric Arias, is aimed at mobilizing people living in nearby neighborhoods to take back their park, which has struggled with violent crime. Their broader goal is to collaborate to bring in more resources to revitalize not only the park but also the underserved neighborhoods that surround it, starting with Measure N tax dollars.

“So over the next couple of months, we’re going to be debating how we should allocate those funds, and one of the line items is a million dollars for a park reinvention plan — a million dollars for two park reinventions — and I’m doing all I can to make sure MLK Park is at the top of that list,” Arias said.

If you would like to get involved with the MLK Walking Group, you can contact the offices of Councilman Arias or the MLK CommUNITY Initiative.