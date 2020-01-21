MLK Day of Service in Lamont

To pay tribute to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the community of Lamont came together for a day of service.

Residents, young and old, gathered to clean up debris around the area.

Many of the participants were students who took advantage of the day to make a difference in their community.

One city leader said its a great way for elected officials to participate and heat the needs of disadvantaged communities like Lamont. Adding the service day is a great way to start making progress.

Future events can be found on Great Lamont Chamber of Commerce’s website.

