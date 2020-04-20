MLK Community Initiative to host food distribution event Monday

The MLK Community Initiative and other local leaders will host a free food distribution Monday morning.

Organizers normally host the food distribution every month at Belle Terrace Park, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, the event will be a drive-thru one.

People planning on getting the food Monday are asked to stay in their vehicles and a volunteer will bring a box of food.

The event takes place April 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1115 E. California Ave. Lines will begin at Gage and Chico streets.

