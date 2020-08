BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The MLK CommUNITY Initiative is teaming up with Patriots of the Cross to distribute free protein food boxes every Wednesday in September. Organizers say everyone in the community is welcome.

The dates scheduled for food distributions are: Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Sept. 22 and Sept. 30.

The distributions will take place Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. at the Central Seventh Day Adventist Church. The church is located at 4201 Wilson Rd.