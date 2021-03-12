MLK CommUNITY Initiative hosts food drive for those in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The MLK CommUNITY Initiative handed out hot meals Friday to people in need.

The group says 18,000 pounds of food was provided by CityServe in a drive-thru event Friday morning at the MLK CommUNITY headquarters on Virginia Avenue.

The group works with several other community groups and churches to provide food and services to those in need.

The MLK CommUNITY Initiative says it will hold another event Monday where they will distribute boxes with two to three weeks worth of food. The group has been doing these type of giveaways on the third Monday of each month since the pandemic began.

They primarily serve seniors, veterans, homeless people, and less fortunate families.