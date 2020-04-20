MLK CommUnity Initiative host food distribution event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The MLK CommUnity Initiative distributed food to those in need on Monday.

Kern County Board of Supervisors Chair, Supervisor Leticia Perez in partnership with Isaiah Crompton from “Caught Up The Game”, Arleana Waller from The Frink Firm and other community leaders make up the MLK CommUnity Initiative.

Organizers normally host the food distribution every month at Belle Terrace Park, but because of the coronavirus outbreak, the event was a drive-thru one.

Residents were asked to drive up between 9 and 11 a.m. at 1116 E. California Ave. to receive their box of food.

Organizers complied with social distancing guidelines during the event. Those without a vehicle were asked to keep 6 feet apart from others in line, and to bring a cart or wagon to carry their food.

The food distribution is held on the third Monday of each month. Organizers plan to have the distribution in May at the same location unless the social distancing guidelines change before then.