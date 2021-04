BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The MLK CommUNITY Initiative is holding a prayer vigil tonight in downtown Bakersfield in recognition of police violence across the nation against people of color.

The vigil will be held at 5 p.m. in front of the Bakersfield Police Department’s downtown headquarters, located at 1601 Truxtun Ave. For more information, email mlkcommunityinitiative.org.