MLK CommUNITY Initiative holding monthly food giveaways

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The MLK CommUNITY Initiative is holding a food giveaway every third Monday of the month through the rest of the year.

The food giveaways will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MLK CommUNITY Initiative’s headquarters, located at 1627 Virginia Ave.

The group said they are providing three weeks’ worth of groceries. All you have to do is pull up to their distribution site and a volunteer will load your car. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and you are required to wear a mask when in your car.

Food Giveaway Dates:

June 21

July 19

Aug. 16

Sept. 20

Oct. 18

Nov. 15

Dec. 20

For more information about the MLK CommUNITY Initiative, visit their website.

