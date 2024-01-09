BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is scheduled to host a community luncheon and clothing giveaway on Monday, Jan. 15 in honor of MLK Day.

The event includes a free luncheon as well as a free a clothing giveaway at the MLK Community Center, located in Bakersfield at 1000 S. Owens St., from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Clothing donations for the event are being collected by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department, AmeriCorps and the MLK Breakfast Committee.

Anyone can drop off clothing donations at the MLK Community Center. For more information, call the center at 661-322-9874.