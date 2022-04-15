BAKERSFIELD, Cali. (KGET) — As we head into the Easter holiday, the young and young at heart had some fun Friday afternoon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in east Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Recreation & Parks hosted a free “Springtime Eggstravaganza” Friday afternoon. Organizers encouraged families to stop by and see the Easter Bunny.

Local groups like Stay Focused Ministries offered games, and the event also featured a vaccine clinic.

“I think it’s very important now, this year, in regards to the fact that we haven’t been able to do this in a few years. // Just for everybody to get out, enjoy the sun, and really the kickoff to spring,” Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department supervisor Keith Powell said.

There were prizes given away and the kids took part in hunting down more than 22,000 plastic eggs with little treats inside each one.