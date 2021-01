BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee held its Community Awards Breakfast on Monday, with organizers saying they wanted to celebrate the good in the community — and the progress made toward equality.

Speakers addressed the Capitol riot, civil rights protests and the pandemic. Publisher, editor and journalist James Luckey was the keynote speaker, and Calvary Church of God in Christ Pastor Steve Watkin emceed the event.