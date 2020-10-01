Mission at Kern County will continue food distributions through October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County says it will continue to distribute food boxes to families through Oct. 28.

Families have been receiving boxes from The Mission through the USDA Farm to Families program since March. Each box contains a week’s worth of food including meat, cheese and milk. The boxes are free to families who arrive to pick one up at drive-thru, curbside distribution events held Wednesdays.

So far, organizers say local families have received more than a half million pounds of the pre-packaged protein boxes.

Families can pick up a food box at The Mission at Kern County located at 821 E. 21st St. between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28.