BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade.

Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a happy home looks like.

“Every single living space has been created for them, and its something that they can be proud of, in the space that they can live in and have their kids with them and be in a safe environment as well, thats really really key,” Executive Director of the Mission at Kern County Carlos Baldovinos said.

The Lee and Krystyna Jaimeson Transitional Home for Women and Children opened last fall. The facility has 13 beds, a playground for kids and cooking areas.