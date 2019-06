The Mission at Kern County will fire up their grill for the 7th Annual Top Sirloin Barbecue Fundraiser on Friday, June 14.

From 6:30 p.m. To 8:30 p.m. steak dinners with sides will be available to purchase for twenty-dollars.

A tent will be set up at the Mission Campus at 821 E. 21st Street where guests can enjoy food, live music and a raffle.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit programs offered at The Mission.

To purchase a ticket visit here.