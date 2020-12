BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and pumpkin pie will be served Thursday for The Mission at Kern County’s Christmas Eve meal.

Held outside under a 120-foot tent, the meal will be served on 21 tables spaced apart to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, a release said. Each attendee will receive a gift, subject to availability.

The meal will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.