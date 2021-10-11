Mission at Kern County opens new transitional home for women and children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is celebrating the opening of its new women and children’s transitional home.

The Mission held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the Lee & Krystyna Jamieson Transitional Home for Women and Children. The program helps women and children who are homeless or addicted — to continue treatment and recovery for an additional year after participating in their recovery program.

The mission says the home on China Grade Loop will be a safe environment for these families to continue to gain the tools needed to move forward into an independent life in permanent housing.