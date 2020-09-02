Mission at Kern County giving out protein boxes of meat, cheese Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is set to give out boxes of food Wednesday to families in need.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the Mission has been handing out those protein boxes filled with meat and cheese every Wednesday to help people struggling to feed themselves and their families. They say they’ve given out over 500,000 pounds of protein to the community.

The Mission says each food box has enough to last a week for a family of six. The food comes from the USDA’s Farm to Families program.

You can pick up a food box Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the Mission at Kern County 816 E. 21st St. You’re asked to stay in your car and wear a mask when you arrive.

Any remaining food will be donated to local organizations and churches.